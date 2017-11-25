Menu
Saunders shares thoughts ahead of election result

ELECTION TIME: Incumbent member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with his team of volunteers outside the pre-polling booth in Adelaide St.
Carlie Walker
by

IT WAS when Bruce Saunders was operating his gelato shop, Scoops, that he realised he needed to run for the seat of Maryborough.

People would come in and give him their opinion of where the town was headed and what needed changing, so in 2015 he decided to throw his hat into the ring and become the Labor candidate.

Mr Saunders says he isn't nervous or excited about today.

He believes he has done all he can, now it's time to let the people decide.

Today he will spend all day at polling places around the city before heading to a private function tonight where he, his family and team of volunteers will reflect on the campaign.

Mr Saunders says he is confident Labor will return to power.

He says he just hopes he is re-elected so he can be part of it.

While he doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself, Mr Saunders says he has big plans for the next three years and would love to keep shaping and building Maryborough's future.

Ensuring Queensland's trains are built in the Heritage City is his big commitment. Mr Saunders said he believed he had run a positive campaign and it was now up to the people to decide the future of the state.
 

Topics:  fcelection fraser coast maryborough

