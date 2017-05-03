28°
News

Saunders sparks big reaction after 'thug' comments

Matthew McInerney
| 3rd May 2017 12:09 PM
Labour Day marchers make their way along Kent St. (L) Bruce Saunders (state member for Maryborough), Grace Grace (State Min. Employment & Industrial Relations) and Adrian Tantari (Labor candidate for Hervey Bay).
Labour Day marchers make their way along Kent St. (L) Bruce Saunders (state member for Maryborough), Grace Grace (State Min. Employment & Industrial Relations) and Adrian Tantari (Labor candidate for Hervey Bay). Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders caused a stir after one of his comments at Sunday's Labor Day march.

Mr Saunders addressed recent comments made about him on social media which referred to the Labor member as a "union thug”.

"I'm proud to be a union bloody thug,” Mr Saunders told the crowd.

"I'm proud to be a thug because we stand up for workers' rights.”

The comments sparked a big reaction from readers, community members, and potential political candidates.

Here's what some readers wrote on Facebook.

Kez Martyn: "It's to counteract the shill of anti-unionists trotting out this term calling EVERY unionist a union thug. This label is used by those who are trying to disempower workers and to erode their rights at work, and to denigrate those who stand up strongly for workers.”

Macey Taylor: "He is no thug, he is approachable and willing to help this community get back the jobs we have lost in the past.”

Jason Phillips: "Do you have any idea how much work he has brought to maryborough. He is no thug. You have no knowledge obviously about what he meant by that statement.”

Barbara Shennan: "Yes that's what he is and don't know what there is to be proud of.”

Jason Weston: "Bruce has done more for our region than all the council officials put together and I'll stand by that comment t if anyone wants to prove me wrong.”

Damien Cook: "It's a bad look even in jest.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce saunders fcpolitics fcstate

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

LIVE: New portfolio appointments delayed by councillors

LIVE: New portfolio appointments delayed by councillors

Councillors' portfolios, a new green waste collection service and the possible relocation of the pount are some of the bigger items on the agenda.

Search ends after missing Maryborough man found

MISSING: The family of missing Maryborough man Andrew remain hopeful he will be found safe.

The SES was working with police to find Andrew.

How to help this rescue group save more Fraser Coast horses

Hucknall Horse Rescue 's Skye Scott and Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier.

They currently have about 20 horses in their care.

REVEALED: Mine needs hundreds of employees by June

A Bucyrus-Erie 1370W electric powered dragline operating at Blair Athol.

Blair Athol owners give date they will start digging

Local Partners

NEW TOURISM VENTURE: Military trail will show-off our history

The Fraser Coast Military Trail will showcase the region's military-rich history by directing people across the region's symbolic military points.

Young performers to star in production of Annie at Brolga

Rachel Damms, 14, takes on the role of Annie in a production by Macabre Theatre Company.

Young Rachel Damms will lead the cast.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Peace Cake to be revealed this weekend

Maryborough Peace Cake replica.

The artwork has taken months to create.

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

IF THERE’S one typo you don’t want to make, it’s this. And the mistake was in big, bold letters next to Amy Schumer’s face.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Forthcoming...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!