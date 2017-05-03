Saunders sparks big reaction after 'thug' comments

Labour Day marchers make their way along Kent St. (L) Bruce Saunders (state member for Maryborough), Grace Grace (State Min. Employment & Industrial Relations) and Adrian Tantari (Labor candidate for Hervey Bay).

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders caused a stir after one of his comments at Sunday's Labor Day march.

Mr Saunders addressed recent comments made about him on social media which referred to the Labor member as a "union thug”.

"I'm proud to be a union bloody thug,” Mr Saunders told the crowd.

"I'm proud to be a thug because we stand up for workers' rights.”

The comments sparked a big reaction from readers, community members, and potential political candidates.

Here's what some readers wrote on Facebook.

Kez Martyn: "It's to counteract the shill of anti-unionists trotting out this term calling EVERY unionist a union thug. This label is used by those who are trying to disempower workers and to erode their rights at work, and to denigrate those who stand up strongly for workers.”

Macey Taylor: "He is no thug, he is approachable and willing to help this community get back the jobs we have lost in the past.”

Jason Phillips: "Do you have any idea how much work he has brought to maryborough. He is no thug. You have no knowledge obviously about what he meant by that statement.”

Barbara Shennan: "Yes that's what he is and don't know what there is to be proud of.”

Jason Weston: "Bruce has done more for our region than all the council officials put together and I'll stand by that comment t if anyone wants to prove me wrong.”

Damien Cook: "It's a bad look even in jest.”