Sausage king gets on board to help Aussie farmers

CREATING CHANGE: Mad butcher Scott Reid is hosting a sausage sizzle at Scotty's Mad About Meats on August 18. Annie Perets

"WITHOUT farmers, the whole nation stops.”

That's why Hervey Bay butcher Scott Reid wants to help drought-stricken Australian farmers.

His business Scotty's Mad About Meats wouldn't be what it is without those very farmers, as plenty of their meat is sourced from the communities which are currently struggling.

A sausage sizzle will be held at the Pialba butcher store at Woolworths Bay Plaza on August 18, from 7am-noon.

"We are very passionate about helping the farmers,” Mr Reid said.

"100 per cent of the money we raise will be going to them.”

A Buy a Bale tin will soon be situated inside the store too, for anyone looking to make a donation.

They are also donating sausages to a fundraiser at the Hub, on this Saturday, and a fundraiser organised by Wodify 4655 to be held on September 1.