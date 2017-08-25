SAVAGE ATTACK: One calf dead, another seriously injured

HERVEY Bay police are investigating a savage attack on two cows, which left one dead and the other seriously injured, on Wednesday.

The act of animal cruelty, which was reported to police, happened at a Wondunna property on August 23.

Police said the two calves were beaten with an unknown implement, one to death and seriously injuring the other.

The injured calf had to be euthanised.

It's believed the property owner found the calves on the same day as the incident.

RSPCA Queensland's Michael Beatty confirmed the incident was reported to the RSPCA, however it was police investigation.

Mr Beatty said the RSPCA was investigating welfare concerns at the property.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.