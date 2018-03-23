Savage dog attack one of 104

LINDSAY Howard has had enough and wants more owners to take responsibility for their pets, after his dog was savagely attacked by another canine.

His outrage comes as the Fraser Coast clocks up a staggering 104 dog attacks in the past 12 months - a figure Mr Howard describes as "ridiculous".

Earlier this month, his nine-month-old irish wolfhound, Hannah, was attacked by another dog during their morning walk in Eli Waters.

"She got bitten on the chest between her two front legs," he said. "Dog teeth are like fishing hooks so when they bite into the flesh, it pulls back and separates the muscle from the bone."

Since the attack, Mr Howard has spent nearly $1000 in vet bills and yet Hannah's attacker ran free with its owner.

"I've heard of too many dog attacks in the area and something needs to be done," he said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed more than 100 attacks had been reported in the past year.

The most common incidents were a result of fights between neighbouring animals through a dividing fence, dogs rushing fences or acting aggressively.

A Fraser Coast vet has echoed Mr Howard's concerns and said too many dogs were landing on their surgery table battered and bloodied.

Bayview Vets vet nurse Rachael Hultgren said there was "quite a high" number of dog attacks in the region with up to three dogs treated at the clinic each week.

She said many attacks happened at the beach or off-leash sites where animals can be let loose.

"Most of them occur on the beach or in a lot of cases the attacks can be between a person's own dogs," Ms Hultgren said.

"If a dog is seriously attacked, they may have to be brought in for regular check ups so it can be a lengthy process."

The council currently has four Animal Management Compliance officers who work across the region.

The number of patrols is determined by factors that can include calls logged with the council and feedback from residents.

Owners can be fined $252 if their dog is off leash and not under effective control, $252 if unregistered and $252 if not desexed.

DOG ATTACKS

If your dog is injured:

Get as many details as you can about the dog which attacked.

Note the day, time and location of the attack.

Get your dog to the vet even if there are no visible signs of injury.

If your dog attacks:

Depending on the nature of the attack, Council officers have the power to:

Seize and impound the dog (pending further investigation).

Negotiate with the owners to surrender the dog or have it relocated or both.

Issue penalties for offences in accordance with state and local laws.

Impose other conditions under service of a compliance notice.

Action taken if a dog is considered "dangerous":