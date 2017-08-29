SAVE THE DATE: Explore Heritage City at M'Boro Open House

Custom's House Residence will be on display at the upcoming Maryborough Open House event.

On September 23, historic buildings in the Heritage City will open its doors to the public for everything to explore free of charge.

And on September 24, ten gardens in Maryborough will be open. Coming into its sixth year, the open gardens feature is a new addition to the Maryborough Open House weekend. Fraser Coast Councillor George Seymour said the expansion was a natural progression.

"Maryborough Open House is about celebrating what is special and unique about Maryborough," Cr Seymour said.

"It's a great weekend to invite family and friends to visit and explore the interesting buildings and gardens on show."