Save our markets: Plea for locals to come back to Koala

The markets are currently solely relying on funds the canteen makes, with the food all made by committed volunteers. Picture: Isabella Magee

These markets have been running for about three decades, originating on Elizabeth Street in Urangan before moving to their current spot on Kruger Court.

But, as other, smaller markets take over along the Esplanade, the old-school markets have been forgotten.

Koala Markets Treasurer Arthur (Artie) Rocke said the capacity of the markets was about 200, and the mere 20 per cent they're filling now wasn't enough to keep going.

He hopes people with fond memories - both stall holders and customers - will be encouraged to head back.

"You'd come here and you'd see neighbours and friends you hadn't seen in ages," Artie said.

"We have two bird societies … face paints for kids … you can't get good breakfasts this cheap, either.

Koala Markets President Glenn Andrew said he believed Koala also offered items that were unique including tools.

Through parkland surrounded by native flora and fauna, the 50-plus acres of land is maintained by the small but dedicated army of volunteers.

The volunteers for the Koala Markets, a non-for-profit organisation which run every second Sunday of each month. Picture: Isabella Magee

Getting their backs into it weekly for at least four hours, the volunteers "love what they do" but the work isn't easy.

Glenn doesn't mind doing the hard yards, though.

Koala Markets President Glenn Andrew. Picture: Isabella Magee



"I like (the markets), I've done a lot of work here, we built the sheds and canteen ourselves," he said

When the markets were flourishing, they'd have thousands attend and Glenn said it was "a shame" to see the markets fall, when he's witnessed the potential.

"We used to get store holders come from Brisbane and everything."

And, although the volunteers refuse to give up on the markets, they desperately need support.

Koala Markets on Kruger Court in Urangan are struggling to stay afloat. Picture: Isabella Magee

"We'll just keep working, keep working and helping each other."

The markets are open every second Sunday, including this Sunday, March 14 from 6am until 1pm.

It's $20 to hold your own stall, $30 for two stalls and $5 extra if you'd like to have a powered site.

Contact Glenn on 0492 925 168.