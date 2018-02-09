Voters back mandatory swim lessons at school to save lives

Tess Mackinnon, 11, Riley Clarke, 10, and Isabella Byrne, 10, at St Ita’s Catholic Primary School in Brisbane’s Dutton Park, which teaches its students to swim. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

AN OVERWHELMING majority of Queenslanders want the State Government to introduce mandatory swimming and water safety lessons in primary schools.

A Galaxy Poll found 80 per cent of Queensland voters support the push, highlighted by The Courier-Mail's Save Our Schoolkids campaign.

In what should be a powerful message to the Palaszczuk Government, Labor voters were the most supportive of the initiative, with 82 per cent in favour, compared to their LNP counterparts at 73 per cent.

The findings come as water safety experts, educators and government representatives meet today to discuss the issue.

Education Minister Grace Grace ordered the roundtable meeting following the S.O.S. campaign, which is pushing for compulsory and comprehensive swimming and water safety lessons in schools.

This would bring Queensland in line with other states and territories, which are outperforming the Sunshine State when it comes to safeguarding children in the water.

The campaign was backed by lifesaving experts, high-profile Olympians, and swimming legend Laurie Lawrence.

Ms Grace said everything would be on the table in trying to boost school swimming programs.

The meeting will also be attended by representatives from Surf Life Saving Queensland, the Royal Life Saving Society Queensland, Catholic and independent schools, P&C groups, the Queensland Association of State School Principals, and a range of government department heads.

The Courier-Mail/Galaxy survey of 661 voters across the state was conducted on Wednesday night.

It found that overall, 80 per cent were in favour of primary school children receiving swimming lessons and being taught water safety. Only 13 per cent opposed the move, and 7 per cent were noncommittal.

The S.O.S. campaign has heard advice from many experts, including those from the Australian Water Safety Council and Surf Life Saving Queensland, who say that while many Queensland schools offer some form of swimming development, it is not benchmarked or compulsory, with thousands of children slipping between the cracks.

Some have called for an audit of just what is being taught, where, and by whom to gauge exactly how many children are not being given the vital skills and knowledge to survive in the water.

Roundtable member Dr Lee-Anne Perry, executive director of the Catholic Education Commission, said today's gathering was "an opportunity to discuss the various possibilities available to ensure Queensland children can fully develop their water safety and swimming skills''.

"Most Catholic schools around the state already offer a swimming program, but in all cases, this is done at the discretion of the principal," she said.

"Principals are well placed to make a decision about their local situation, access to facilities, and the availability of qualified instructors.''

Surf Life Saving Queensland is excited to be joining the talks and wants the State Government to look closely at the program rolled out in Victoria this year, which received more than $9 million in funding.

Another school program worth exploring is Western Australia's long-running commitment, which includes 10 45-minute in-term lessons for 177,878 foundation to Year 7 students conducted by 2172 instructors.

In addition, WA runs a VacSwim holiday option, where 56,073 students aged five to 17 undertake up to 10 45-minute lessons conducted by 1310 instructors at 396 venues.

Tasmania runs 10 45-minute lessons for Year 3, 4, and 5 students, plus "at-risk" Year 6s. This caters to 17,000 students (98 per cent of the total).

NSW targets Year 2s as well as those in Years 3 to 6 who can't swim 25 metres in deep water. It supports 10 45-minute lessons for 115,748 students from 1419 schools.