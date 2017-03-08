SAVE THE DATE: King Kong Sales to open March 18

King Kong sales staff Jenaea Conjar, Abby Sambo and Vicki Tweddle at the new premises for King Kong Sales on Boat Harbour Dr.

LESS than a month after the announcement, and the new King Kong Sales Super Store is preparing to open its doors to the public of Hervey Bay.

Following the announcement the Urangan store would be relocating to Boat Harbour Dr, the new store is preparing for its opening sale on March 18, with a massive blitz on sales and special offers to be announced on the day.

Julie Cummings, who runs the Eli Waters branch of King Kong Sales, said it was an exciting time for the staff.

"We're super excited to have so many more lines in store. We're carrying loads more furniture and variety items as well,” she said.

"There will be hourly giveaways on the day, and two major draws for gifts that we will announce.”

The business announced the move to the original Open House Cafe in Pialba last month, coating the building with a fresh red and moving stock from their Urangan premises.

The new store is at least double the size of their previous location.

"Personally, it's more than just a discount store; it's a showroom,” Ms Cummings said.

The opening sale starts 8.30am on March 18.