SAVE THE DATE: Petula to grace Brolga Theatre this May

RENOWNED British musician Petula Clark will grace the Fraser Coast in May 2017, as she returns to the Brolga Theatre on her Australian Tour.

The two-time Grammy award winner will make her return to capital cities across Australia, before arriving at the Brolga Theatre on May 27 to present some of her crowd favourites and new releases from her latest album.

Ms Clark started her career as an entertainer on BBC Radio, and has performed in a number of famous films since 1944, including Vice Versa, Finian's Rainbow and Goodbye, Mr Chips.

In 1988 she was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II and made a commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Tickets are $69.90 ($89.90 for premium) and available from www.brolgatheatre.org.