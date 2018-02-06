Save the date with a Dunga calendar

KATASTROPHY WIVES: Joy Beacham (left), Kerry Spencer and Gaye Cullen, and photographer Karlie Holloway (front), hope to sell all 250 of the 2018 fundraising Dunga Calendars.

THROW about 150 locals and specially themed cars and costumes into the mix and you get the most interesting blend of characters and personalities that attend the Dunga Derby charity car rally each year.

So the Katastrophy Wives team, made up of Kerry Spencer, Joy Beacham and Gaye Cullen, decided to feature some of the most colourful teams in a quirky 2018 fundraising calendar.

Featuring the "wives" pink 1976 Chrysler Valiant doing a burn out on the front cover, the girls' organised the likes of the Dunga's own hulk, joker, nude nuts police and the poo-busters to also grace the pages.

"We approached all the teams that we thought would make a good monthly model and they were all really keen to take part," Ms Spencer said.

Funds raised from the $15 calendars will ago directly to the Rally for a Cause charity, which has to date raised over $600,000 and assisted more than 30 Fraser Coast recipients with life changing equipment and/or financial support.

The Dunga Derby is the charities biggest annual fundraising event and will be held from August 2 to 5 this year.

"We just love seeing the funds raised go towards supporting local families that really need a helping hand to make their lives easier," Ms Spencer said.

"It's also great knowing that they really appreciate being part of a community that cares enough to do this for them."

Hervey Bay's Karlie Holloway from In-Motion Photography donated her time and expertise to bring the colourful characters to life.

"I just think the whole Rally for a Cause and the Dunga Derby in particular, and the great work it does for the community, is just awesome and I was more than happy to donate my photography skills and time for the cause," Ms Holloway said.

"I know they have fun on the rally but ultimately it's about raising money for our Fraser Coast families and I just love what they do and I'm so proud to be involved."

Edge Marketing also helped with the layout and printed the 250 calendars at cost price.

To find out more about the charity visit rallyforacause.org.au.

Contact the Katastrophy Wives by phoning Ms Spencer on 0410664940 or find them on Facebook.

2018 Dunga Derby calendars are available from: