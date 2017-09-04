Save the world we live in while we still can

AS A 15-year-old I devote much of my own time to help make the world a better place by doing little things which can make a big impact.

Things like picking up empty beer bottles, plastic bottles and bags from sidewalks and the shoreline all make a difference to the state of the natural world.

Picking up bottles and ridding the shoreline of gorgeous beaches of plastic bags or trying to stop the oil spillages from boats do make a huge difference in the long term.

Our stunning surroundings are degrading as quickly as turtle hatchlings are dying and every minute is a minute we don't have to spare.

When you litter you are not only putting the lives of innocent animals at risk, but you're also negatively impacting the growth of our environment and community.

I don't want to live in a world that's surrounded by rubbish or the vile impurities of what was once the most breathing-taking thing we may have known of.

I want my grandchildren to experience the same gorgeous surroundings I do now instead of having them ask about animals like dolphins because they have gone extinct from becoming trapped in nets.

All I'm asking for is a little bit of help into making our world a better place.

Even the smallest of things make a difference.