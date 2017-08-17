Sawmill jobs 'a rebirth' for Brooweena: commerce president

MILL REBORN: Mill operator Ben Hall Jr (left) with Ben Hall Sr (right) and his son Nick at the Brooweena Sawmill.

THE reopening of the Brooweena Sawmill is part of a rebirth of Brooweena, according to one of the region's business leaders.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the recent announcement of 25 jobs opening up at the mill will have a ripple-effect for Maryborough industries and the rest of the Fraser Coast.

He said the mill's closure in 2014 was "a death knell” for the town's livelihood.

"So to see someone with a long-term view of making it a success is a tremendous boost for the Fraser Coast,” Mr Stone said.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce Lance Stone. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Jobs for the mill were first advertised earlier this year, but the mill's new owner Ben Hall Snr said there had been delays in liaising with the former owners.

He anticipated the mill would be ready next month.

Mr Stone said the new jobs would create a "ripple effect” for the Brooweena community.

"It will add value to everything else and potentially attract more jobs with the opening,” Mr Stone said.

"It will have a positive impact on Maryborough as well, it means people will commute and come into town.

"This is a positive move, and I applaud the owners.”