Dunga Derby 2018
News

Sawmill stands still as Dungas make first stop

2nd Aug 2018 3:45 PM
IT WAS no ordinary run of the mill start for the Dunga Derby convoy as they rolled up to Hyne Timber's Tuan site.

The Fraser Coast sawmill was shut down for a short time as the cars made their first stop about 7am yesterday, before they continued through the Tuan Forest on their mystery journey.

Site manager Rob Emms said the visit was a "fun way for employees to get involved and support the participants with this worthy cause".

DUNGAS AT THE MILL: An aerial shot of participants in the Dunga Derby 2018 arriving at Hyne Timber's Tuan Mill yesterday.
DUNGAS AT THE MILL: An aerial shot of participants in the Dunga Derby 2018 arriving at Hyne Timber's Tuan Mill yesterday.

"While the rally is fun and lively to say the least, the funds raised assist families facing cruel challenges such as children bravely fighting cancer," Mr Emms said.

"We are proud to be a part of this charity as the major sponsor and anything further we can do to assist, we are happy to support.

"Rally for a Cause and the Dunga Derby are growing year-on-year because of the great work they are doing for our community."

Dunga Derby participants pose for a photo with staff at the Tuan Mill yesterday morning.
Dunga Derby participants pose for a photo with staff at the Tuan Mill yesterday morning.

The company worked with supplier Richers Transport to collect and deliver the materials.

