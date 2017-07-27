26°
Saxophone legend heading to USA in rare scholarship win

Emily Black | 27th Jul 2017 8:30 AM
SEATTLE BOUND: Ryen Gracey is off to the United States of America, this November.
LOCAL 17-year-old saxophone player Ryen Gracey is on his way to Seattle, in the United States of America, this November for the second year running as part of the Pacific Honours Ensemble Program.

The Pacific Honours Ensemble Program forms part of the Western International Band Clinic held in Seattle, Washington, USA and involves rehearsals and performances with six different guest conductors from all over the world in an intensive four day program.

Ryen said last year he applied and auditioned for the Pacific Honours Ensemble Program, which is run through the Conservatorium of Queensland at Griffith University in partnership with the Western International Band Clinic and Young Conservatorium in Seattle, and won.

SEATTLE BOUND: Ryen Gracey is off to the United States of America, this November.
"I'm the first person in the entirety of regional Queensland to ever win that scholarship as well...and also the only person to go to PHEP twice,” Ryen said.

Ryen's mother Tracy Adcock said he wasn't even going to apply this year, as he was focussing on his Year 12 studdies.

"But, when we were in Rockhampton doing the state honours with the conservatorium, in March, the head of the young conservatorium asked him to put in another application,” Tracy said.

"So he sent in an audition and won it again.”

This year he didn't win the scholarship as they only award that once, and while Ryen and his family have managed to raise $3000 to get him back to America in November, they were still looking to raise a little more so Ryen had spending money for the two weeks he was over there.

"Last month he won the Hervey Bay Jazz Club and Fraser Coast FM's young aspiring jazz musicians scholarship- which was a grant for $2000 , and the RSL's grant of $1000 this year,” Tracey said.

"That covers his entry fees and accommodations and air fairs, and we've paid the balance of his air fairs as I think it ends up being just over $4000.

"But then he has two weeks over there when he needs spending money, and anything helps.”

Ryen said all the recognition for his hard work felt "pretty great” and he was looking forward to joining about 15 Queensland students to meet up with other young musicians from across Australia, Canada and China.

Next year, Ryen said he hoped to head to the Royal Australian Air Force to join the Air Force Band, whose mission it is to promote and enhance the image and culture of the Air Force through music and ceremony.

"We found out about the air force musicians and it just so happened that there is a saxophone position coming up this year,” Tracy said.

"So he's applied and done his first step with defence force, and he's working on an audition at the moment, which has got to be three pieces recorded and sent down to Melbourne to the band headquarters by the 7th of August.

"If he's successful in that he goes to a face-to-face audition on the 30th of August, and then he will get set pieces of music that he will have to learn in the next two and half weeks.”

Ryen said as this was so important for his future he wanted to get a better quality recording, and thought of Rob Mackay at Pacific International Music.

"I met him at work experience in Year 10, so when thinking of getting a better recording I thought 'hey Rob's got a studio',” he said.

Tracy said not only was Rob doing the recording for a discounted price, he was turning it around quickly and they were very grateful for that.

Do you have an inspiring story to share? Email emily.black@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

