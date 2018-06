A LOCAL scaffolder was caught driving with the drug ice in his system.

Dale Scott Buchanan pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug driving.

The 35-year-old father said he was "embarrassed" to have ended up in front of the courts.

Police officers intercepted him on March 2 at Boundary Rd, Urangan.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.