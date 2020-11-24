‘Scaled up’: Island community briefed as fire conditions worsen

Photos of the fire burning on Fraser Island.

CHALLENGING conditions continue to impact the fire fighting effort on Fraser Island where residents and business owners have been briefed on the unfolding situation.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Regional Director Mick Cubis said strong, dry, north westerly winds were fanning the fire and subsequent smoke across to the mainland.

"Efforts are focusing on protecting communication towers and cultural values at Bogimbah creek," Mr Cubis said.

"Containment lines to the south are also being strengthened."

"The incident management team has been scaled up and a community meeting has been held this morning (Tuesday morning) at Happy Valley to provide to provide and update of the situation," he said.

"A south easterly wind change is expected to come through tomorrow (Wednesday), which should provide improved conditions for management of the fire."

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said smoke may impact townships and campsites along the island's eastern beach and the adjacent mainland over the coming days.

"Beach drivers should exercise caution when traversing the eastern beach, and in any situation along the coast where smoke may impact visibility."

"QPWS has water bombing on standby. The effectiveness and ability to water bomb is also influenced by the weather conditions and presence of smoke," he said.

The impact on visitors, beyond smoke and visibility issues is minimal and a majority of Fraser Island remains open.

QPWS has established an Incident Management Team with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to actively manage the situation, and has the necessary trained fire personnel and fire equipment at its disposal.

"This includes multiple crews on the ground each day, with further resources drawn from across south east Queensland to assist where necessary," the spokesman said.

"Early indications suggest the fire started from a poorly extinguished illegal campfire."