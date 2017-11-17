Scallops 'drought' calls for probe: MP

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has called for more research into the region's scallop industry as the scallop season opens across Queensland.

It follows scallop replenishment areas across Yeppoon, Bustard Head and Hervey Bay being closed earlier this year by the State Government.

Mr Sorensen said more research was needed into the industry due to its importance to Hervey Bay.

"It's always important to make sure we look after our scallop stocks out there, but the firshemen will tell you a drought on the land is a drought at sea as well," Mr Sorensen said.

"We do always need research into our scallop industry... we really have to make sure we look after the breeding stock in any fish species or any shellfish species to make sure we do have fresh fish.

"We've got to do more on the research... it's such an important industry for Hervey Bay, you only have to look at the investment into the boat harbour there."

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said it would be interesting to see the recovery of the population after the closure.

"I enjoy my scallops, the Hervey Bay scallop is a world-renowned item," Mr Huxham said.

"We don't want to see any industry suffer, so ideally as much as we love the stuff it's got to be sustainable."