Scaly visitor joins Christmas shoppers at Station Square

LAST minute Christmas shoppers weren't the only ones visiting Maryborough's Station Square Shopping Centre on Sunday.

A young red-bellied black snake was also a visitor at the centre, until a security guard made the discovery and called Fraser Coast snakecatcher Shane Epps to come handle the scaly creature.

Mr Epps's partner filmed the encounter on her phone in a post that has since been seen dozens of times on social media.

Mr Epps said the security guard at the centre had handled the situation well.

"He was doing a great job of keeping people away," he said.

He said it was very unusual to see a snake in such a public space.

The red belly black snake found at the car park of Maryborough's Station Square Shopping Centre.

Mr Epps said snakes were usually very shy.

He caught the snake and relocated it to Wongi State Forest.

It's the second time in recent days that Mr Epps has captured a snake from a crowded place.

He also caught and relocated a snake from a hospital last week.

The experienced snakecatcher said the best advice he could give when it came to snakes was to admire them from a distance.

"Even if they aren't venomous, they can all inflect a very nasty bite," he said.

If you need a snake caught, contact Mr Epps on 0404 821 943.