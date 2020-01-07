Scam accused bailed to $1.25m unit

Country music singer Alys Ffion has been used as a ruse in an alleged ponzi scam.

A LAVISH $1.25 million unit nestled in Mount Coolum is where a pair will live while on bail for allegedly swindling five people of a six-figure sum.

Tanya Pluckhahn, 41, and Aaron Jon Parsons, 44, are accused of using country music singer Alys Ffion's career as a ruse to swindle their alleged victims of $250,000; $130,000; $100,000; $37,000 and an unspecified amount between April 2015 and October last year.

They were arrested on November 28 last year, and each signed bail documents, which required they appear before Maroochydore Magistrates Court today for the first mention of five serious fraud charges each.

Both were absent this morning, and their defence lawyer asked their appearances be excused.

Neither Pluckhahn nor Parsons have entered pleas to their charges and they were further bailed to live at a Mount Coolum unit, to appear for committal mention on February 21. The prosecution is expected to provide a full brief of evidence on this date.

Property data shows the pair's Mount Coolum bail address is valued between $850,000 to $1.25 million, was last listed for rent at $650 a week and features a tennis court and swimming pool.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred at another Mount Coolum address on dates between April 2015 and October last year.

Property data shows this five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has views to Mount Coolum, is valued between $800,000 to $1.1 million and is owned by someone who shares Pluckhahn's last name.

Neither defendant is listed as having an occupation on court documents.

Following the pair's arrest, Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Bureau's Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said it was unlikely the alleged victims would see their money returned as the people charged had "no funds at all".

"Certainly, we would seek compensation for the victims, but … the likelihood of people seeing their money again is fairly remote," he said in early December.

Police allege the pair were "associates" of Ms Ffion, but not related.

The 23-year-old is understood to be a witness for the prosecution and is not alleged to have been involved in the scam.