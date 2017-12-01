SCAM ALERT: Threatening ransom emails hit Queensland

RANSOM emails are doing the rounds in Queensland as scammers target residents with terrifying threats.

The extortion emails are said to contain threats designed to frighten victims into handing over money.

It is understood the sender claims to be a hitman hired by someone known to you.

In order to save your life, the scammer says you must send sums of money ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

The sender claims to be watching you and warns against contacting police or informing your family.

However, police said before panicking, re-read the email and look for indications the sender actually knows any details about you.

Details to look out for are:

Does the sender mention a location you frequent as one of the places they've followed you?

Does the sender demonstrate they know your address or your phone number?

Does the sender name your place of business?

Does the sender mention any of your family members by name?

If you receive any type of extortion email it is important to delete the email immediately and do not respond.

Scammers will escalate their intimidation and attempts to get your money if they receive a response.

Never send any personal details or information to person you don't know or trust.