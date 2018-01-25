Scam victim? You could get your money back

IF YOU have been the victim of a scam and lost money, you could be eligible to get your money back.

The Financial and Cyber Crime Group is encouraging any Queenslander who may have been the victim of a scam or lost money through Western Union to take action by February 12.

Western Union has agreed to pay a penalty of US$586 million to the United States' Department of Justice after admitting to aiding and abetting wire fraud.

The DOJ is using this penalty to provide refunds to eligible people worldwide who were tricked into paying scammers via Western Union between 2004 to January 2017.

Australian consumers can find out more information and how to apply for a possible refund of money lost via a scam at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch page here.