SCAM WARNING: You have not just won $180K

SCAM WARNING: Don't get caught up in the latest scam on the Fraser Coast

RESIDENTS on the Fraser Coast are being warned about a scam, attempting to trick people in to believing they have won $180,000.

A Urangan woman is warning others after she received what appeared to be 'scratch-and-win' tickets from a Malaysian travel company in her mailbox.

The woman told the Chronicle the brochure explained that the company was celebrating their 12th birthday.

After scratching one of the tickets, it told her she had won $180,000, but she would have to provide some details to the company over the phone.

The woman contacted Scamwatch who confirmed the deal was counterfeit.

"You're meant to ring up the number, and apparently they ask you for certain details,” the Urangan woman said.

"You contribute a certain amount of money, and they're supposed to pay the rest.”

Call Scamwatch on 1300 795 995 to report a scam in your area.