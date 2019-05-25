Scanes to 'keep watch' on O'Brien over next three years

FEDERAL ELECTION: ALP Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes with wife Jackie and supporters at the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club.

FEDERAL ELECTION: ALP Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes with wife Jackie and supporters at the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club. Alistair Brightman

WIDE Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes has vowed to keep a close eye on the region's re-elected member Llew O'Brien to make sure he delivers on the promises he has made over the next three years.

Mr Scanes said he hadn't been scared off by last weekend's election results, in which he finished second to Mr O'Brien, who was comfortably returned to office.

"Obviously I will keep fighting the good fight for the people of Wide Bay," he said.

"I'm really pushing for change and to make sure the most vulnerable are looked after - the pensioners, veterans and workers.

"As I said, I either win or learn and we'll learn from this and move forward."

While it was always going to be a tough ask for Mr Scanes to defeat the incumbent member, the greater shock on election night was the defeat of Labor at a federal level and the return of the Coalition Government to power.

Since then, Labor leader Bill Shorten has resigned and long-time Labor minister Anthony Albanese looks set to take the reins.

Mr Scanes said he felt Mr Albanese would be a great choice for the leadership of the party and he was pleased Labor had plenty of leadership options.

When it came to the State Government, he praised Labor's Bruce Saunders, the member for Maryborough, who he said had done exceptional things for the region.

Mr Scanes said he wouldn't rule out running for office again in the future.

He was pleased with the way he had run his campaign and grateful to everyone who had helped along the way.

"I tried to play a very straight bat with people, I'm not into scare campaigns or misleading people," he said.

"I really thank all of my supporters.

"It was a very grass-roots campaign and it was good to see people with so much compassion for others.

"I wish the Coalition and LNP all the best, let's hope they do the right thing for the people of Australia."