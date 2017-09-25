Scarness Caravan Park hit twice in 18 hours

SCARNESS Caravan Park was broken into twice in a matter of 18 hours over the weekend.

A pink and black breast cancer stamped fishing rod worth $480 was stolen from the front of a caravan between 3pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday.

The owner noticed the rod missing when he went to go fishing.

$140 worth of alcohol and Nike running shoes were taken between 10pm the same day and 2.30am Sunday.

