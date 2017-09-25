31°
Scarness Caravan Park hit twice in 18 hours

Amy Formosa
SCARNESS Caravan Park was broken into twice in a matter of 18 hours over the weekend. 

A pink and black breast cancer stamped fishing rod worth $480 was stolen from the front of a caravan between 3pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday. 

The owner noticed the rod missing when he went to go fishing. 

$140 worth of alcohol and Nike running shoes were taken between 10pm the same day and 2.30am Sunday. 

Anyone with information that may assist police with their investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

