Scarness family day care educator one of nation's best

FAMILY day care educator Tabitha Penman has been announced as a regional winner in the 2017 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

Tabitha is registered with FDC Rainbow House which is one of over 21,000 family day care educators which play a wonderful and vital role in the lives of 120,680 families around the country.

Now in its sixth year, Family Day Care Australia's Excellence in Family Day Care Awards acknowledges the incredible work done by family day care educators each and every day, as well as showcasing the amazing bonds shared between family day care educators and the children they work with.

Family Day Care Australia Chief Executive Officer Andrew Paterson says the awards continue to gain momentum each year and shine a light on the important role that family day care plays for families all across the country.

"This is an opportunity to highlight the special contribution that educators like Tabitha make to the lives of the children in their care," Mr Paterson says.

"To be named regional winner is a testament to not only Tabitha's dedication to providing quality early childhood education and care, but also to the relationship that Tabitha has with the children in her care."

Tabitha now goes in the running to be named as a national finalist in the awards.

National finalists will be announced on September 25, with the National Educator of the Year to be announced at the Excellence in Family Day Care Awards Gala Dinner on October 28.

As well as the honour of being named best in the business, national finalists and national winners will share in a host of prizes including professional development and programming grants.