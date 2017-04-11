Scarness lights are nothing new: letter

BACK IN THE DAY: Reader Bev Cornwell remembers back to when there were lights along the foreshore, an idea Cr Denis Chapman will reignite on Wednesday with his Scarness lights proposal.

I AM writing this on behalf of a man who has lived his whole life in Hervey Bay and leased the cafeteria in the Centennial Theatre Scarness during the 1960s.

He has clear memories of four light poles on the foreshore providing lighting along the section of the beach out from the Beach House Hotel or Scarborough as it was called then.

There were no timers so he did not know if the lights were turned off manually at a certain time or stayed on all night which was highly unlikely.

One memory he did relate was one night when the lights failed and a person walking on the beach tripped over a romantic couple who were taking advantage of the blackout.

Back then the remnants of the Scarness swimming enclose were still visible but were fast deteriorating with only a few decaying posts left of the once popular enclosure with its steel netting from Sydney Harbour designed to protect the city from submarines during the Second World War and eventually to keep sharks away from Hervey Bay swimmers.

So the idea of lights on the foreshore at Scarness is not new, it was in place over 50 years ago.

BEV CORNWELL

Point Vernon