Councillors give the green light to $60 million resort

An aerial view of the site of the proposed resort complex in Scarness.

A PRELIMINARY development approval for the $60 million Scarness resort complex was carried unanimously at Wednesday's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

The proposal for the resort complex, which includes more than 100 residential units, a shopping complex and office complexes, means the developers will start their assessment of the site and consult with council before construction.

A new roundabout for the local streets in Scarness was also mentioned in the development plans.

Councillor David Lewis raised concerns over the traffic in the area, claiming the development would create problems for the Esplanade streets.

"The proposed roundabout will pose problems for the Queens Rd Esplanade intersection, which is already problematic especially in busy times," he said.

"In busy times, it (the traffic) can back up a long way along the Esplandade."

Cr Denis Chapman said it was about trying to use the commercial land as best as possible.

"It's just a preliminary approval...they've got to come back to us and approve it. When you've got commercial land, you try and use as much of it as possible," he said.

A date has not yet been set for the development, but Cr Chapman previously said he hoped to see development start by the end of the year.