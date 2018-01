A SCARNESS woman will front Hervey Bay District Court over serious drug allegations.

Belinda Mauriene Coulta, 33, is charged with three counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and failing to properly dispose a syringe.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard on Thursday it was alleged Ms Coulta supplied drugs to a woman who was also facing a number of drug charges.

Her appearance in District Court will be at a date yet to be announced.