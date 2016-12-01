SCARY INTERSECTION: Fears road could claim a life

IT'S an intersection Samantha Hughes fears could kill someone.



Each day the Maryborough Sports Club employee braves the intersection of Sydney St and Saltwater Creek Rd and she says it is just a matter of time before a serious crash claims someone's life on that section of road.



There have been three crashes at or near that intersection in the past three weeks and Samantha and her father, Ian McGeachin, are fighting for change before it's too late.



The most recent crash happened at the intersection of Saltwater Creek Rd and Pallas St on Tuesday, which they say is equally dangerous due to the high volume of traffic on Saltwater Creek Rd.



The two believe that Sydney St should be connected with Ariadne St to relieve traffic on Saltwater Drive and give people another option for entering Maryborough if Saltwater Creek Rd is obstructed, as it was on Tuesday.



Traffic was banked up for hours as emergency service crews attended to two adults and two children who were injured in the crash.



Ms Hughes said she and her father had been in contact with Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott and he had been helpful.



Cr Truscott said it would not be feasible to extend Ariadne St, but the council would work with the Department of Main Roads to ensure the safety of road users, especially at the Pallas St intersection.



Ms Hughes said Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders had also been supportive.



Mr McGeachin said there had previously been plans to extend Aridane St and connect it with Sydney St, but it hadn't gone ahead.



He said he knew the issue would be finding the funds to make the road a reality.



"But what price a life?" he said.

