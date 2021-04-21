Churchill told police the weapon belonged to his girlfriend.

After a terrifying home invasion, a Maryborough couple got out a small knife on their car keys for protection.

It was a decision that landed Cameron Glenn Churchill before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard Churchill had been stopped by police for a random breath test when a search uncovered the knife.

After becoming victims of a home invasion 18 months ago, the couple had carried the small knife for protection, the court was told.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn said the information provided some context and some reason for carrying the weapon.

Churchill was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife