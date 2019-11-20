Scattered animal carcasses shutdown Warrego Hwy

CAUTION: Parts of some animals have fallen off the back of a truck, causing a hazard along Drayton street.

SCATTERED animal carcasses shut down a section of the Warrego Hwy, one of the main thoroughfares through Dalby during the busiest time of the day.

Motorists travelling along Drayton and Condamine streets about 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon were met with the grisly sight of bloody chunks of meat scattered across the main thoroughfare.

Police were called to scene to investigate the gruesome traffic hazards.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there were many corpses of dead animals blocking the road.

The animal corpses were believed to have fallen from the back of a trailer.

Council were called to clean up the carcasses from the road.