Schatz secures World Series Win

Donny Schatz secures victory in Brisbane's round six of the World Series Sprintcars.

SPEEDWAY: As Maryborough prepares for Tuesday night’s world series round eight sprint car event, the carnival started its Queensland leg on Saturday night in Archerfield.

Maryborough Speedway committee and volunteers are continuing to spend plenty of hours ensuring the biggest speedway event in the Fraser Coast’s history will be a success.

“We have working hard over the past few days to ensure everything is at its best.

“We had so many volunteers out here helping clean up on Saturday,” president Paul Swindells said.

“It is so exciting for our club and the region.”

It was Donny Schatz from Fargo North Dakota who secured the round six Brisbane victory.

He claimed his 28th world series sprintcars victory by wrestling the lead off 20-year-old Victorian Rusty Hickman in the final two laps.

Hickman started the main event on pole with Dave Murcott beside him.

He was impressive from the start, and despite some concerted attempts from Murcott and Luke Oldfield to commandeer the lead, he held on with both hands and was particularly impressive in lapped traffic.

Schatz systematically picked off Jack Lee, Steve Lines, Kerry Madsen, Murcott and Oldfield by lap 15, but struggled to get past Hickman.

Schatz finally passed Hickman on lap 26, the young Bendigo based racer returned-serve on the 10-time Knoxville Nationals Champion and claimed back the lead on the next lap.

Just three laps later, Oldfield turned his car around in the heat of battle while running third to produce a late race caution.

Hickman survived a tiring series of lunges from Schatz before the veteran racer finally outsmarted him to make it home to the chequers by just one second ahead of Hickman and Kerry Madsen.

Schatz was impressed with Hickman’s drive.

“Oh man! He’s only 20? I’m kind of speechless really, I just did the opposite of what he was doing. If he went to the top, I went to the bottom, and if he went to the bottom, I went to the top.

He made some really good moves.

It was a great race, three and four wide that’s the kind of thing you live for.” Schatz said.

Hickman was elated with the result, rating it as a career highlight to run second to the best in the world.

“A couple of people came up to me and said ‘Bad luck’ but I was like does everyone realise who I just finished behind?

He got me in lapped-traffic and I thought he’ll just check out, but he went up top so I just found a hole and I was like “Wow I’ve just passed Donny Schatz! What just happened?”

Dave Murcott logged a creditable fourth ahead of Lucas Wolfe and James McFadden with the latter earning enough points to continue to lead the series with 1531 points despite Madsen reeling him back to a 53 mark lead. Brock Hallett sits 3rd in the series on 1316 while Lucas Wolfe and Brooke Tatnell are placed 5th and 6th behind Cory Eliason.

“It will be great to have the top three drivers in the series at the moment racing in Maryborough,” Swindells said.

The series was in Toowoomba last night before the drivers and teams head to Maryborough tomorrow.

Final nominations for the Maryborough round close this morning with the full field to be posted this afternoon.

Drivers will be available to sign autographs and have achat between 11 and 12pm tomorrow at the Maryborough Speedway.

Gates open at 1pm for the event with racing to commence from 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased via the speedway website.