Scheuerle ready to put on 'a good show' in sprint cars

SPEEDWAY: Not only does Toowoomba speedway star Andrew Scheuerle love racing at regional circuits, he also believes it is vital for the growth of the sport.

The recently crowned national sprint car champion can't wait to put his pedal to the metal upon his return to the Maryborough dirt this week-end.

Coming off a second win in the East Coast Logistics Series last weekend, Scheuerle's goal is to stand in the victory lane on Saturday night.

"It has been a few years since I've raced in Maryborough,” he said. "We want to put on a good show and get the crowd support for all racers.”

The 44-year-old believes he now has a responsibility to the sport as national champion.

"Very few regional drivers have gone on to win national titles,” he said. "Most champions come from metro areas and once they win they go off to the US to race and you don't see them.”

Scheuerle has been racing sprint cars since the early 1990s and grew up on a cotton farm just outside Toowoomba.

When asked to relive the experience of winning his national championship, Scheuerle was quick with his response.

"It was a perfect weekend where everything just came together. It was unreal,” he said.

"It is what you strive for and to do it is something that I will never forget.”

The action on the Maryborough track starts from 4pm with hot laps from the sprint cars at 5pm and the sprint cars final to be held about 9.30pm.