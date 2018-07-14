Schlein to play for South Queensland rep team

AUSSIE RULES: Matty Schlein will miss out on the chance to play for his beloved Bay Power in today's much anticipated AFL Wide Bay derby against Hervey Bay Bombers.

Instead, he will play alongside and against some of the state's best Aussie rules footballers.

Schlein was a late inclusion for the South Queensland rep team's annual game against North Queensland, and there was no way the 19-year-old was about to pass up the opportunity to play in AFL Queensland's premier fixture.

"It's definitely a step up, no disrespect to the Wide Bay but it's a lot higher level than this league,” Schlein said.

"The biggest thing is communication. There's a lot of blokes there who have a lot of experience. Not many of them know each other but they're all straight into it.”

Power captain Josh Wheeler was originally included in the side but withdrew due through illness and injury.

Schlein has kicked 43 goals in 13 AFL Wide Bay games for Bay Power this season, and has been included in the side's "best on ground” nine times.

He is unsure of how he will be used in the squad, though Schlein, one of four men under the age of 20 in South Queensland's team, is simply looking forward to the chance to play a higher level of footy.

His club coach Michael Gay had full faith in his charge, saying Schlein would handle the step up.

"As far as how much game time he gets is up in the air but it's a great experience for him,” Gay said. "He'll come back with a lot more experience.

"We keep forgetting he's only 19 and has about two and a half years of senior footy.

"He has been playing around the ground, he's kicked a lot of goals and takes a lot of marks, but we've put him down back a few times and he does well down there. It makes him more versatile.”

The rep game will be played at Aspley's Graham Oval. First bounce at 4.30pm.