Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Schlein will play for South Qld.
Matt Schlein will play for South Qld. Alistair Brightman
AFL

Schlein to play for South Queensland rep team

Matthew McInerney
by
14th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Matty Schlein will miss out on the chance to play for his beloved Bay Power in today's much anticipated AFL Wide Bay derby against Hervey Bay Bombers.

Instead, he will play alongside and against some of the state's best Aussie rules footballers.

Schlein was a late inclusion for the South Queensland rep team's annual game against North Queensland, and there was no way the 19-year-old was about to pass up the opportunity to play in AFL Queensland's premier fixture.

"It's definitely a step up, no disrespect to the Wide Bay but it's a lot higher level than this league,” Schlein said.

"The biggest thing is communication. There's a lot of blokes there who have a lot of experience. Not many of them know each other but they're all straight into it.”

Power captain Josh Wheeler was originally included in the side but withdrew due through illness and injury.

Schlein has kicked 43 goals in 13 AFL Wide Bay games for Bay Power this season, and has been included in the side's "best on ground” nine times.

He is unsure of how he will be used in the squad, though Schlein, one of four men under the age of 20 in South Queensland's team, is simply looking forward to the chance to play a higher level of footy.

His club coach Michael Gay had full faith in his charge, saying Schlein would handle the step up.

"As far as how much game time he gets is up in the air but it's a great experience for him,” Gay said. "He'll come back with a lot more experience.

"We keep forgetting he's only 19 and has about two and a half years of senior footy.

"He has been playing around the ground, he's kicked a lot of goals and takes a lot of marks, but we've put him down back a few times and he does well down there. It makes him more versatile.”

The rep game will be played at Aspley's Graham Oval. First bounce at 4.30pm.

afl wide bay aussie rules bay power fcsport south queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tensions emerge between council, residents over skate park

    premium_icon Tensions emerge between council, residents over skate park

    News Council CEO Ken Diehm has hit back at the critics, accusing a group of residents of "trying to use Aboriginal people to further their own cause"

    Concerns arise over 'substandard' Sport Precinct courts

    premium_icon Concerns arise over 'substandard' Sport Precinct courts

    Council News Councillors deferred budget spending on the project at their meeting

    Only option to give Tobruk its ‘wow factor’

    premium_icon Only option to give Tobruk its ‘wow factor’

    News Tourism operator: If it can be righted safely it should done ASAP.

    EXCLUSIVE: Sinkhole survivor shares his story

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Sinkhole survivor shares his story

    News The Chronicle spoke exclusively with the victim

    Local Partners