Schofield excels at Hell of the West

ENDURANCE: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club member Steven Schofield, pictured at the Hog's Hervey Bay 100, was first in the 40-44 yrs age group at Hell of the West. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
THE "coolest” Hell of the West allowed Hervey Bay triathlete Steven Schofield a more comfortable swim, ride and run to victory.

The 44-year-old finished first in his age group and 18th overall at Goondiwindi.

While the event has previously been held in 40-plus degree heat, Schofield said the cooler conditions made the hellish 102km event - 2km swim, 80km bike and 20km run - more pleasant.

"It's the coolest one I've done,” Schofield said.

"It's normally 40 degrees out there, but I had a jacket on until two minutes before we started it was that cool.”

Schofield finished the course in 4hr 13mins 20sec, about five minutes ahead of his closest rival. Fellow Hervey Bay member Scott Howlett was 29th in the same category, in 6:21.12.

"It was a bit surprising,” Schofield said. "I've done a lot quicker than that - I must be getting old.”

Hervey Bay's Amie Munson was third in the 35-39 female age group in 4:39.47.

Schofield is somewhat of a specialist at long course events. He counts the Hell of the West and Hog's Hervey Bay 100 as his two favourite events on the calendar.

He credits long course success to time on the bike.

"My strength is the ride, and with these longer events, the majority of the time - about two hours or so - is on the bike,” he said.

Schofield will not start Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's fourth race on Sunday.

"My wife (Natasha) will race this weekend. We alternate as we have two young children,” he said.

Sunday's race will be held at Gatakers Bay. Under-10s are scheduled for a 6am start, with opens from 7am.

Topics:  fcsport hell of the west hervey bay triathlon

Fraser Coast Chronicle
