Schofield's slice of history at the Hervey Bay 100

Steven Schofield on the downhill run at Gatakers at the 2017 Hervey Bay 100.

Steven Schofield on the downhill run at Gatakers at the 2017 Hervey Bay 100. Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON: Well-known local triathlon identity Steven Schofield grabbed his own slice of history at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100.

The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club legend was the winner of the first Hundy in 2011, when he won the 100km epic's inaugural event in 3hrs 42mins 36sec.

The event has grown since then, during which time Schofield has progressed two age brackets, but his tendency to make history hasn't changed since that first event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Schofield's 2011 time is the fourth fastest by an open male winner, and the tenth fastest open male time in the Hervey Bay 100's history, and he is now the only person to own the fastest time in three different age groups.

His 2011 time is the fastest in the short-lived 30-39yrs age group, which was in place for only the first two years.

In 2013, the 30-39yrs bracket was broken into two groups: the 30-34yrs and 35-39yrs.

When Schofield returned to the Hervey Bay 100 in 2014, he won the male 40-44yrs age group in a then-record 3:58:35, breaking Corey Brough's previous best in the age group by five minutes (set in 2013).

Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100 - Steven Schofield from Hervey Bay - first in the 40-44 yrs age group and 8th overall. Alistair Brightman

Schofield's mark stood as the best 40-44yrs time until last year, when he took another five minutes off the mark in his final year in the age group (3:53:23).

With two of the top four 40-44yrs marks to his name, Schofield progressed to the heavily-contested 45-49yrs age group in 2018.

His time was slightly slower than in 2017, but Schofield finished the epic in 3:57:18 to take two-and-a-half minutes off Craig McGuigan's former record (3:59:42).

Photos View Photo Gallery

Schofield was pushed to the limit in what was the fastest 45-49yrs male races in history.

Four of the top seven times in Hervey Bay 100 history were set this year.

Bruce Williamson missed the four-hour mark by just 109 seconds (4:01:49), McGuigan finished 4:02:19 to own two of the top four marks in the age group, and Justin Voss stopped the clock in 4:05:41.

Williamson's 2017 time of 4:02:54 is the sixth-fastest.