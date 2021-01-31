SCHOLARSHIPS OPEN: Study opportunities at USC Fraser Coast

USC Fraser Coast has several scholarships available for new students studying at the campus. Photo: File

USC has 25 scholarships up for grabs for Fraser Coast students applying to study a range of undergraduate certificates this semester.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Bartlett said the scholarships were part of a pilot initiative to expand the career and study options for Fraser Coast students and provide direct level pathways to university degrees.

"This is an ideal opportunity for adults seeking to upskill or re-skill, and new school leavers who maybe did not receive the ATAR score or university offer they had hoped for."

The undergraduate certificates comprise four introductory-level subjects to enable students to develop fundamental skills and knowledge in their chosen field of study.

This year, USC has introduced undergraduate certificates in Health and Primary Education to the programs available through its Fraser Coast campus in Hervey Bay.

And there are online options in Game Design, Small Business, Digital Business, Social Media and Interactive Media.

The scholarships will cover the full fees for Commonwealth-supported students studying undergraduate certificates at the local campus, and those living in the Fraser Coast region who enrol in online undergraduate certificates.

Applications are now open and will close on 28 February.

For scholarship details, click here.

Several other scholarships are also available to assist Fraser Coast students along their university journey, including up to $60,000 for a four-year degree in Social Work or Primary Education.

Two scholarships up to $15,000 a year are available through the Federal Government's Destination Australia Scholarship program. To be eligible, students must be new to USC, study full-time at the Fraser Coast campus from Semester 1, 2021, and maintain ongoing residency in the area.

Applications for these scholarships close on 7 February.

For more detail, click here.