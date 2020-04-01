School adapts to online learning during virus crisis

IMPROVISE, adapt and overcome.

This is the creed of all teachers, and the teachers at Maryborough State High School are doing just that.

The coronavirus crisis has meant the school has moved classes online, with students accessing learning resources through the internet.

Principal of the school, Simon Done said preparing for almost fully online classes was a challenge for teachers.

He said MSHS had previously implemented an online learning component, but it was the first time using it on such a large scale.

Mr Done said teaching staff had integrated Microsoft OneNote support and videos of key academic concepts.

He said the school had chosen these as they allowed students to revisit learning material and consult with their teachers over the internet.

Mr Done recognised not all students had access to the internet and online devices and said students in that situation had paper work packs to continue their learning.

The school has also provided students with online exercise videos to help students maintain their fitness during the current online learning period.