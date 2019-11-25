School airconditioning funding to be fast-tracked
HUNDREDS of Queensland schools will join Fraser Coast classrooms in becoming a whole lot cooler.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced 300 schools would have airconditioning installed as part of the government’s schools airconditioning program.
It comes after Ms Palaszczuk announced during a cabinet visit to Maryborough earlier this month that every Fraser Coast state school would be airconditioned.
“We want all Queensland students to learn in a comfortable and cool environment,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
“My government is fast-tracking $50 million to give hundreds of schools the opportunity to start airconditioning their classrooms over the summer school holidays which will also support hundreds of local jobs and thousands of apprentice hours.
“By fast-tracking this funding, work that had been planned in future years can begin now, providing a valuable boost to our economy.”
Education Minister Grace Grace said an audit of every school outside the ‘Cooler Schools Zone’, expected to be completed by the end of the year, identified the schools set to be airconditioned.
“We’re getting on with the job and methodically rolling out airconditioning for classrooms in a fiscally responsible manner,” Ms Grace said.
“We already aircondition every classroom in North, Central and Western Queensland.
“And in the past two months we announced 40 schools that would receive airconditioning with some installations already taking place in the Wide Bay region.”
FRASER COAST STATE SCHOOLS TO BE AIRCONDITIONED:
- Aldridge State High School
- Albert State School
- Bauple State School
- Glenwood State School
- Hervey Bay State High School
- Howard State School
- Isis District State High School
- Kawungan State School
- Maryborough Central State School
- Maryborough West State School
- Maryborough State High School
- Maryborough Special School
- Mungar State School
- Pialba State School
- Sandy Strait State School
- St Helens State School
- Sunbury State School
- Tinana State School
- Torbanlea State School
- Torquay State School
- Urangan Point State School
- Urangan State High School
- Yarrilee State School
Granville State School, Brooweena State School, Gundiah State School, Parke State School, Tiaro State School and Hervey Bay Special School already have airconditioning.