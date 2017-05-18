School boy lucky to be alive after near miss

Police attended the scene of a near miss involving a school boy on Wednesday.

A BOY is lucky to be alive thanks to the actions of a quick thinking driver.

Police say the nine-year-old boy ran out in front of a school bus and into the path of an oncoming driver at Booral about 7.45am yesterday.

The ute driver swerved to avoid hitting the child head-on.

As a result the boy ran into the side of the vehicle and received only minor injuries to his arm and leg.

Male child stable to Hervey Bay Hospital w lacerations after pedestrian & vehicle incident Virtue Ave & Oslove Dr #Booral just before 8am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 16, 2017

Hervey Bay police Constable Regan Learoyd was on the scene and said the boy had been waiting for the school bus with his brother.

"He is very, very lucky," Const Learoyd said.

"It could have very easily gone either way."

The child was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.