Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

School, car, theatre and home broken into

Generic shot of a Queensland police car.
Generic shot of a Queensland police car.
Amy Formosa
by

A SCHOOL, car, theatre and home on the Fraser Coast have all been the targets of thieves in recent days.

Kawungan State School was targeted between 6pm and midnight on Monday.

Police said the offender smashed a glass panel to enter through a wooden door.

Two six-packs of alcohol and a fire extinguisher were taken from the staff room.

The fire extinguisher was left on the grass.

On the same night, a car was broken into at Fraser Coast Fresh Produce.

An electrical inverter was stolen and the offender kicked the vehicle, causing damage.

It's believed those responsible climbed a fence to get in.

Macabre Theatre Company was targeted between 6pm on January 14 and 9am on January 20.

A lawn mower, drop saw, circular saw, a high pressure cleaner and several hand tools were snatched.

A hole was left in the fence.

A boat motor was taken from a property on Mathiesen Rd in Booral while the owner was away in Melbourne.

He returned home to discover a hole cut in his shed and the motor missing.

The house was also broken into.

It's unknown what was stolen at this stage.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  break-in crime fccrime fraser coast police

Fraser Coast Chronicle
$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

Australia, it’s your lucky year. Flights to some of the world’s hottest destinations are now up for grabs for under $50 in Jetstar’s latest sale.

Image released of man who allegedly assaulted police

Police released this image of a man they believe was involved in a number of property thefts and stolen vehicle offences.

The man assaulted a female police officer last week.

Bright future ahead for the Fraser Coast

Projects worth $480 million were approved.

Bright future ahead as major solar farm gets green light

SOLAR PLAN: A proposed locality plan of the new 400.67ha Munna Creek Solar Farm, approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm near Bauple were approved on Jan 18.

Local Partners