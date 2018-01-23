School, car, theatre and home broken into

A SCHOOL, car, theatre and home on the Fraser Coast have all been the targets of thieves in recent days.

Kawungan State School was targeted between 6pm and midnight on Monday.

Police said the offender smashed a glass panel to enter through a wooden door.

Two six-packs of alcohol and a fire extinguisher were taken from the staff room.

The fire extinguisher was left on the grass.

On the same night, a car was broken into at Fraser Coast Fresh Produce.

An electrical inverter was stolen and the offender kicked the vehicle, causing damage.

It's believed those responsible climbed a fence to get in.

Macabre Theatre Company was targeted between 6pm on January 14 and 9am on January 20.

A lawn mower, drop saw, circular saw, a high pressure cleaner and several hand tools were snatched.

A hole was left in the fence.

A boat motor was taken from a property on Mathiesen Rd in Booral while the owner was away in Melbourne.

He returned home to discover a hole cut in his shed and the motor missing.

The house was also broken into.

It's unknown what was stolen at this stage.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.