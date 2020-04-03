Menu
Meridan State College is closed from today after it's believed a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.
Meridan State College is closed from today after it's believed a staff member tested positive to coronavirus. Contributed
Health

School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

Ashley Carter
by
3rd Apr 2020 6:10 AM | Updated: 7:22 AM

MERIDAN State College is closed today after it's believed a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents last night, the school said Queensland Health were contact tracing after a "person associated with our College" tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.

As a result, Meridan State College is closed from today.

"Most importantly, as an extra precaution, I have arranged for specialist cleaners to come into the College to perform a deep clean in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines," the school said.

Parents have been advised the school follows the advice of public health authorities in these circumstances and have been thanked for their cooperation.

"As you are aware, health authorities across the nation and globally are continuing to respond to the emergence of the coronavirus COVID-19," the letter to parents said.

"I apologise for the late notification of this necessary action but we have acted immediately following the receipt of this advice from Queensland Health.

"I will continue to liaise with the Department of Education and we will continue to take the advice from Queensland Health.

"In line with the current advice from the Australian Government and national health authorities, it is important for us all to continue to restrict our movements to minimise social contact."

According to the latest Queensland Health figures released yesterday, the region's total confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 79.

