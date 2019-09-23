School community gets behind challenge

St Mary's College HPV team members who participated in the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge taking out the Human Powered Vehicles 2019 Overall Winners with acting principal Juanita Macnamara and principal Stephan le Roux.

MORGAN Waldock had big shoes to fill when competing at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge this year.

Not only did St Mary College Year 10 student's siblings compete in the challenge as former students but they also assisted is taking out overall champion.

The college was the 2019 overall winner of the HPV race.

Morgan was a team member of the open boys St Mary's No Worries team that finished as overall champions.

The team manager was Morgan's brother, Lachlan.

"It was a good feeling," Morgan said.

Just two laps shy of last year's result, the No Worries team completed 498 laps.

"Last year we were two laps off taking overall so we were second overall ... to another St Mary's team."

He said there was a bit of competition within the school.

"But that is good because we push each other.

"We were four laps off our own personal best."

College acting principal religious education Juanita Macnamara said all eight teams showed wonderful camaraderie and spirit not only at the event but also in the months prior to the challenge unfolding.

"Working behind the scenes was our college community, parents, teachers and friends all supporting and bolstering the teams moral, with such strong backbones it is no wonder our St Mary's teams prevailed," Ms Macnamara said.

"All teams achieved amazing results to have five out of eight teams place results.

"This shows dedication of the teams and the support from parents and team managers - our teams are already planning for 2020."

St Mary's College technology challenge results:

Drone - Rescue Challenge Results

St Mary's 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

Robotics Challenge Results

St Mary's 5th Place and 15th Place

Human Powered Vehicles Challenge Results

Open Boys - 1st No Worries, 3rd - Cyclonics

Open Girls - 2nd Fireflies

Open Mixed - 2nd Scorpions, Inertia 10th, Revved Up 19th

Junior Girls - 3rd Cyclopedias

Junior Boys - 5th Wildfire