School dropout lands traineeship in computer industry

A HIGH school dropout has set himself up for a career working with computers by scoring a traineeship.

Bailey Fraser completed a Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology at TAFE Queensland's Hervey Bay campus in July.

Thanks to the qualification and relevant work experience, the 16-year-old was offered a traineeship with Masterlink Computers, which he has now started.

"I've always liked puzzles and trying to work out how things work, which is why I love working with computers," Bailey said.

"I've done everything from fixing desktop computers and laptops to working with businesses to set up networks and repair their Wi-Fi connections."

Bailey's job placement comes at a positive time for the information technology industry.

The Australian Government's Job Outlook website predicts for up to 50,000 jobs to open in the field in the next five years.

