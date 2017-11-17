Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

School dropout lands traineeship in computer industry

TAFE Queensland teacher Tony Dieck, Bailey Fraser, and business owner Michael Jenkins.
TAFE Queensland teacher Tony Dieck, Bailey Fraser, and business owner Michael Jenkins. Contributed
Annie Perets
by

A HIGH school dropout has set himself up for a career working with computers by scoring a traineeship.

Bailey Fraser completed a Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology at TAFE Queensland's Hervey Bay campus in July.

Thanks to the qualification and relevant work experience, the 16-year-old was offered a traineeship with Masterlink Computers, which he has now started.

"I've always liked puzzles and trying to work out how things work, which is why I love working with computers," Bailey said.

"I've done everything from fixing desktop computers and laptops to working with businesses to set up networks and repair their Wi-Fi connections."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST EDUCATION NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Bailey's job placement comes at a positive time for the information technology industry.

The Australian Government's Job Outlook website predicts for up to 50,000 jobs to open in the field in the next five years.

Do you have a positive story about a local achiever? Email your idea to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Topics:  fceducation fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SPOTTED: House Rules contestants at Bay store

SPOTTED: House Rules contestants at Bay store

House Rules contestants are continuing to make their way around the Fraser Coast.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend on the Fraser Coast

BUSINESS EXTRAVAGANZA: Maryborough Progress Association president Kylie Nitz andFraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson will host the CBD Extravaganza this Saturday.

Your guide of what's happening on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

TRANSFORMED: Teen who lost 60kg stuns at formal

TRANSFORMED: Josephine Desgrand, who lost 60kg stuns at her formal.

The teen showed off her weight loss journey.

Man injured in tractor crash

Ambulance with lights on

The man was aged in his 50s.

Local Partners