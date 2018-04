Firefighters were called to the site on Sussex St.

UNKNOWN offenders set fire to a section of fence at a Maryborough school on Sunday morning.



Firefighters extinguished the small section of fence on the corner of Sussex and Ferry St, outside Maryborough High School, at about 5.27am.



The fence was temporarily erected as a construction site at the school.



A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said it was a minor fire that was quickly extinguished by crews.



The number of offenders is unknown.