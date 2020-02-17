Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSHFIRE FUNDRAISER: Star of the Sea students during the school's red shirt day fundraiser. Photo: Contributed
BUSHFIRE FUNDRAISER: Star of the Sea students during the school's red shirt day fundraiser. Photo: Contributed
News

School goes red to support fire-ravaged towns

Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY school community dug deep for those affected by devastating fires.

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School in Torquay held a fundraiser raising more than $500 for bushfire victims.

School principal Nathan Wilson said the fundraiser was a Brisbane Catholic Education initiative.

He said at a local level, Star of the Sea hosted a red shirt day in support.

Mr Wilson said it was heartening to see with the funds going to the victims of the southern bushfires.

He said it was a wonderful event and it helped raise awareness about the impact of the fires down south.

Mr Wilson said the fundraiser was the school’s way to “do our little bit to try and support those who had suffered loss.”

bushfires fcschools torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro school leading state in student wellbeing

        premium_icon M’boro school leading state in student wellbeing

        News Maryborough State High School has implemented a student wellbeing council with tremendous results

        Bay centre’s mural to inspire hope and change

        premium_icon Bay centre’s mural to inspire hope and change

        News Kindness costs nothing but can make a world of difference to a person’s life

        ON NOW: Session puts focus on life-threatening problem

        ON NOW: Session puts focus on life-threatening problem

        News Course to recognise the warning signs of suicide

        VERDICT IN: Bay barman cleared of ’smashing’ patron

        premium_icon VERDICT IN: Bay barman cleared of ’smashing’ patron

        News The defence team argued their client was provoked and had acted in self-defence