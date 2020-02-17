School goes red to support fire-ravaged towns

BUSHFIRE FUNDRAISER: Star of the Sea students during the school's red shirt day fundraiser. Photo: Contributed

A HERVEY BAY school community dug deep for those affected by devastating fires.

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School in Torquay held a fundraiser raising more than $500 for bushfire victims.

School principal Nathan Wilson said the fundraiser was a Brisbane Catholic Education initiative.

He said at a local level, Star of the Sea hosted a red shirt day in support.

Mr Wilson said it was heartening to see with the funds going to the victims of the southern bushfires.

He said it was a wonderful event and it helped raise awareness about the impact of the fires down south.

Mr Wilson said the fundraiser was the school’s way to “do our little bit to try and support those who had suffered loss.”