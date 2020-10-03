School holiday driving plea after deadly crash, multiple drink drivers

Motorist are being reminded to follow the road rules ahead of this long weekend. Photo: File

AFTER a horror road toll this year, Fraser Coast police are reminding drivers to obey the road rules ahead of the long weekend.

Acting Inspector for Maryborough Patrol Group Brooke Flood said on Friday additional police would be deployed across the region to ensure community safety as motorist numbers increased over the school holidays.

“Over the school holidays, police have arrested five drink drivers … issued over 140 traffic infringement notices for speeding and other offences and two fatalities,” she said.

“Those statistics are quite high for such a small area.”

“What we want to push out to the community is people to remember the fatal five, to drive safe and drive to the conditions,” Inspector Flood said.

The fatal five are speeding, driver distraction, fatigue, not wearing a seatbelt and drink driving.

“What we’re seeing is people being distracted, particularly mobile phones are causing distraction and people drink driving.”

Inspector Flood also reminded motorists that road rules apply to driving on Fraser Island,

“The beaches are classified as a road, so every single rule and law that applies on the Bruce Highway applies to Fraser Island,” she said.

“A lot of travellers have been fined by police over in that area over these school holidays.”