School holiday fun at Fraser Coast Libraries

There is loads of activities at the library these school holidays.

Make a kaleidoscope and nature mobile (bookings essential).

Maryborough Library - Wednesday June 28 (2-3pm).

Hervey Bay Library - Thursday June 29 (10am-11am).

Howard Library - Thursday June 29 (2-3pm).

Tiaro Library - Monday July 3 (10am-11am).

Burrum Heads Library - July 4 (2-3pm).

Marbling

Get creative and use marbling ink to make beautiful designs on paper and other items (bookings essential).

Maryborough Library - Wednesday July 5 (2-3pm).

Hervey Bay Library - Thursday July 6 (10-11am).

Where is the green sheep party

Maryborough Library - Monday June 26 (10-11am).

Hervey Bay Library - Tuesday June 27 (10-11am).

Creative Writing Workshop with Dave Hacket

Do you have a love for writing? Unleash your inner author.

Hervey Bay Library - Tuesday July 4 (10-11am).

Maryborough Library - Tuesday July 4 (2-3pm).

To book visit your local library. A booking fee of $2.70 per child per activity must be made at the time of booking.