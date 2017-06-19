School holiday fun at Fraser Coast Libraries

Make a kaleidoscope and nature mobile (bookings essential).
Maryborough Library - Wednesday June 28 (2-3pm).
Hervey Bay Library - Thursday June 29 (10am-11am).
Howard Library - Thursday June 29 (2-3pm).
Tiaro Library - Monday July 3 (10am-11am).
Burrum Heads Library - July 4 (2-3pm).
Marbling
Get creative and use marbling ink to make beautiful designs on paper and other items (bookings essential).
Maryborough Library - Wednesday July 5 (2-3pm).
Hervey Bay Library - Thursday July 6 (10-11am).
Where is the green sheep party
Maryborough Library - Monday June 26 (10-11am).
Hervey Bay Library - Tuesday June 27 (10-11am).
Creative Writing Workshop with Dave Hacket
Do you have a love for writing? Unleash your inner author.
Hervey Bay Library - Tuesday July 4 (10-11am).
Maryborough Library - Tuesday July 4 (2-3pm).
To book visit your local library. A booking fee of $2.70 per child per activity must be made at the time of booking.