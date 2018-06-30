SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Plenty of fun for kids across Fraser Coast

THERE will be no excuse for the kids to be bored this school holidays - there will be plenty of events to enjoy.



From Sunday Riverside with SeaNic Sounds from 3pm tomorrow to events at the region's libraries, the kids will definitely be entertained.

On Saturday former Australia Idol contestant Shannon Noll and country music star Kasey Chambers will headline the Bay to Bush music festival at the Bay Central Tavern.



Then Wednesday will mark the official opening of the Maryborough Mural Trail at Maryborough's Town Hall Green from 10am.



The Brolga Theatre will be action packed during the school holidays.



In particular the production of Queensland Ballet's Swan Lake is expected to delight.



The event will be held on July 4, starting from 7.30pm and tickets will cost between $45 and $60.



On July 7, the Mary Poppins Festival's main event will be held between 10am and 4pm, with Mary Poppins in the Park.



Both Maryborough and Hervey Bay Libraries will host Kids Morning In events.



In Hervey Bay the event will be held on Tuesday between 9am and 12pm.



It will include craft, puzzles, glitter tattoos and much more.



At Gatakers Artspace, kids will be invited to create a train, which will be showcased at the Grand Parade at Mary Poppins in the Park.



The cost per child is $5 and parents can call 4190 5723 to make a booking.



The Magic Banyan Tree is a live show for the whole family.



The outdoor performance beside the Banyan Tree in Maryborough's Queens Park ties in to the Mary Poppins Festival.



Through a variety of voices, lights, music, dance, puppetry and magical mayhem the audience will experience the Magic Banyan Tree's tales of tradition, adventure, love, mischief, the unbelievable and the hilarious.



Families can pack a picnic, bring a blanker or a chair and join in the fun of the evening.



The free event, which will be held on July 6 from 5pm, will go ahead in light rain, but will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or storms.



In what will be a fascinating event for both children and adults, the Heritage City Quilt and Craft Extravaganza will be held on July 7 from 9am at Maryborough City Hall.



There will be hands-on demonstrations, raffles, patchwork stalls and much more.



On the same day from 10am, a book binding workshop with Zela Bissett will be held at Gatakers Artspace.



Cost will be $10 and bookings are essential. To find out more, call 4190 5723.



For parents who need a bit of help over the school holidays, Hervey Bay PCYC is offering vacation care

